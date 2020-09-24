SCLC plans protest march at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Sunday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference announced a protest march will happen Sunday, September 27th at 2pm around the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.
SCLC national President Charles Steele said the march is the result of communications between he and Tuscaloosa VA Director John Merkle breaking down two weeks ago. Some black employees there are calling for fair hiring practices and transparency in job openings.
They held a rally outside the VA on Labor Day making some of these same allegations earlier this month. Steele is also calling for Merkle to be removed from his position there.
“Were coming to shut the V-A down.” Steele said during Thursday’s announcement. “I’ve been trying to resolve this matter, but we’ve got to take it to another level. And we’re going to resolve it now by exposing racism.”
Steele says this will be a peaceful protest. They are not out to damage property or incite violence. The goal is to give a voice to those who need to be heard.
WBRC reached out to the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center regarding these allegations and this upcoming march and are awaiting a response from administrators.
