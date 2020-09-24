Roy Moore suing Gov. Ivey, state health officer over COVID-19 restrictions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Foundation for Moral Law and Roy Moore filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging the constitutionality of Alabama’s state health orders related to COVID-19, the foundation announced.
Moore says Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris have exceeded their authority over the last six months.
“Unconstitutional restriction of church assembly and worship, discriminatory closing of businesses, stay at home orders, social distancing, wearing of masks, and restriction on travel are simply against our rights secured by the Constitution of the United States,” Moore said in a statement.
The lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, the foundation said. It seeks damages, a temporary restraining order and permanent injunction against “the Governor and State Health Officer from issuing mandates which exceed their authority.”
The governor’s office said it hasn’t been served with the lawsuit yet.
“The governor is pleased with our state’s progress in terms of COVID-19 and reminds everyone to keep at it,” said Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.