Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Cassidy Colwell!
Cassidy is a senior at B.B. Comer High School with a 4.0 GPA. She is Student Council Secretary, Key Club President and a member of the band. Outside of school, she volunteers with both the Sylacauga Little League and Housing Authority, and is a member of the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce Diplomats Program.
Cassidy, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
