Pelham HS Marching Band is all about community

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is only one way for the Pelham High School marching band to perform at its highest level and that is if the group comes together as one unit. It’s not easy considering there are 150 members, but band director Justin Ward has seen his band do just that on Friday night’s this fall.
“There are three parts we try to achieve as a band,” said Ward. “We try to incorporate joy, hope and utilize come together, to reach its highest level of performance. Everything we are going through as a community, school and as students has not been easy this year.”
The Pelham marching band is overcoming the adversity during its halftime show, which is called “Together.” The band culminates its show with a rendition of the Beatles' hit “Come Together.”
This group will be featured on Friday at 10:25 p.m. during Sideline on WBRC as the Band of the Week.
