Pelham graduate named Miss Talladega College

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham High School graduate Patria Gatson was voted Miss Talladega College 2020-2021.
Gatson, a biology pre-med major, previously served as Miss Junior. She is a member of the Presidential Honor Society and a member of the team that won the Alabama Business Pitch Competition.
Gatson is a member of Living Stone Temple and numerous Talladega College clubs and organizations.
Her platform is Aspire to Inspire.
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins presented Patria with her Miss Talladega College sash.
