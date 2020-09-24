Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Vestavia Hills man

Missing and Endangered Alert issued for Vestavia Hills man
Authorities are searching for Terrell Bitten, who has been missing since September 23. (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | September 24, 2020 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:57 AM

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for help locating a man who they say has a condition that could impair his judgment.

ALEA says 58-year-old Terrell Eugene Bitten was last seen on September 23 around 2 p.m. in the area of Woodridge Place in Vestavia Hills. He was possibly wearing navy Polo brand pajama bottoms, a denim jacket with gray sweatshirt sleeves and blue and gray slippers.

Bitten is described as being 5-foot-11, 115 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bitten, please contact the Vestavia Hills Police Department at (205) 978-0139 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.