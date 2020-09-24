Jesus 2020 campaign still going strong

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You may have seen the “Jesus 2020” signs popping up around town.
A group from Montgomery’s Stanton Memorial Baptist Church is behind them.
Though the yard signs resemble political campaign signs, members say their agenda is anything but political.
Instead, they say they’re on a mission to make the name of Jesus more visible.
“We’re getting calls from all over the country with people that want these signs. And it started in our community and it spread outside of our community and then across the state and now outside the state, and we’ve even shipped things out of the country for this campaign and this ministry," said church member Joyce Hubbard.
Hubbard says that the church has given away 7,000 signs, though tens of thousands have already been printed.
