Free virtual training offered Friday for suicide prevention

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and there’s a way for you to get free, special training that could help someone else. You can help prevent suicide by taking part in a virtual gatekeeper training course on Friday, Sept. 25th from noon to 2 p.m.
ASPARC is hosting this type of QPR training, which means question, persuade and refer. This health-based suicide prevention program will teach you to recognize suicidal warning signs in others, persuade them to get help and refer them to resources.
A QPR Gatekeeper becomes trained using this curriculum, then they practice what they learn to help save lives and receive a certificate.
“It is something everyone can do you. You don’t have to be a therapist, you don’t have to be a social worker. This is how someone can personally help their child, their mother, their friend even the person in the mirror. I mean everyone benefits from this. And I’ve found that if you lost a loved one ,this training helps someone that is grieving," said Cheryl Dodson, ASPARC board member.
You can click here to learn more about the training and to sign up.
