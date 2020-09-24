First Alert for rain and low-end threat of strong storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. You will need to grab the umbrella this morning as rain continues to move in from the west. The remnants of Beta is moving into Central Mississippi this morning and is forecast to move into northwest Alabama by this afternoon. It is spreading showers into Central Alabama today. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur in north Alabama this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are currently in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures are cooler to the north of I-20/59 and warmer to the south. Plan for off and on showers during the morning hours. By this afternoon, scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms could develop. A few storms could become strong. Best chance for strong storms will likely occur along and south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s today. It will be breezy at times today with southeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS TODAY: We want to give everyone a first alert for the low-end potential to see a few strong or severe storms today. With Beta moving through our area, the ingredients needed to produce severe weather will be possible as wind shear and unstable air increases. Best combination of these two ingredients will likely occur along and south of I-20 where a marginal, or low-end threat for severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center. Main severe threat will be gusty winds and a low-end potential for a brief spin-up tornado. Areas to watch include Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, Bibb, Chilton, Shelby, Jefferson, Talladega, Coosa, Clay, Tallapoosa, and possibly Calhoun counties. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather information just in case a warning is issued. Best time to see strong storms will likely occur between Noon and at 10 PM the latest.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: Rainfall totals will vary depending on where you live. Areas along and south of I-20 will likely see rainfall totals around an inch or less. Areas north of I-20/59 will likely see rainfall totals around 1-2 inches. Spots like Marion, Winston, and Cullman counties could see rainfall totals around 2-3″. A flash flood watch has been issued for North Alabama including Cullman County. For now, everyone else is not included in the flash flood watch. Just be careful driving on the roads this morning as heavy rain is possible at times.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: Friday is shaping up to be mostly dry once the remnants of Beta move through our area. We will hold on to a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. Morning temperatures are forecast to start in the mid 60s with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower. High school football games should be good to go tomorrow evening with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKENED FORECAST: The weekend is also shaping up to be mostly dry. Saturday is now appearing to be our driest day of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. I’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower, but most locations will stay dry. Plan for morning temperatures in the lower 60s with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunday will remain similar with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms.
NEXT BIG THING: Early next week models are hinting at a strong cold front that will likely move through our area during the first half of next week. Timing and intensity of this cold front is still uncertain at this time. The GFS shows the front moving through Monday giving us only a small chance for showers. The European model is a little more aggressive showing the potential for strong storms Monday night into Tuesday. Hopefully our models will get a better idea on the exact timing of showers and storms as we get closer to this time frame. Behind this front, plan for a big drop in temperatures. We could see highs in the lower 70s next Wednesday with overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s by the end of next week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet! The only disturbance on the National Hurricane Center’s page is the remnants of Tropical Depression Beta. The Atlantic is forecast to remain quiet for the next five days. As we enter October, I’ll be focusing on the Caribbean for potential tropical formation.
Have a safe Thursday!
