First Alert for rain and low-end threat of strong storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning. You will need to grab the umbrella this morning as rain continues to move in from the west. The remnants of Beta is moving into Central Mississippi this morning and is forecast to move into northwest Alabama by this afternoon. It is spreading showers into Central Alabama today. The heaviest rainfall will likely occur in north Alabama this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are currently in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures are cooler to the north of I-20/59 and warmer to the south. Plan for off and on showers during the morning hours. By this afternoon, scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms could develop. A few storms could become strong. Best chance for strong storms will likely occur along and south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s today. It will be breezy at times today with southeast winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph.