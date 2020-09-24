Dr. Fauci sayd a COVID-19 vaccine could come before the year is out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The country’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci, says we may be only weeks away from a vaccine for COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci remains what he calls “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine of some sort could be ready by November or December. It may even be late October but test trials have to be completed and they need help across the country to get more people on board for those trials.
Thursday, Dr Anthony Fauci said the new vaccine being tested by Johnson and Johnson is promising because it would be only one dose. “Here is it is a single dose which has a big advantage because when you are trying to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people it’s a logistic challenge to get people to come back for the second dose,” Fauci said.
Still to make sure the vaccine is effective for all people, more test volunteers are needed. Especially in the minority communities and high risk groups.
By having information from lots of different kind of people we can learn what makes people sick or keeps them healthy. What we learn will help us all,” Dr. Andrasik with NIH said.
Dr Fauci said the trial vaccines will not use a live virus and the vaccines will not alter your DNA. As for a possible second wave of COVID-19, Fauci said the country is still in the first wave. Flu season is a concern but he is seeing good things from other countries.
“By preparing to prevent COVID-19 - wearing masks, physically distancing, staying out of crowds and washing hands, they had almost a non-existent flu season,” Fauci said.
Fauci said they should know late October, November or December if the vaccines work and are safe. It will be given first to healthcare workers and those in high risk groups.
