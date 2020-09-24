Dr. Fauci sayd a COVID-19 vaccine could come before the year is out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The country’s top infectious disease doctor, Dr Anthony Fauci, says we may be only weeks away from a vaccine for COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci remains what he calls “cautiously optimistic” that a vaccine of some sort could be ready by November or December. It may even be late October but test trials have to be completed and they need help across the country to get more people on board for those trials.