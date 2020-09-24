Construction continues at Rudd Middle School, JeffCo leaders considering other options for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County school leaders say one of the middle schools under construction now won’t be ready in time for staggered in person learning.
The district voted to push back the start of the school year because of COVID and construction. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin says leaders are exploring other options to accommodate students.
Construction equipment was parked in front of Rudd Middle School Thursday and the sound of crews working echoed around campus.
Superintendent Gonsoulin says progress is moving forward, but it won’t be enough to get students back into the building before the staggered schedule is set to start on October 5.
“We put plans in place for children to be placed at alternative locations,” said Dr. Gonsoulin. "We are on the ball to see what it would take to get that building occupied.”
Erwin and Hueytown Middle School are also being renovated, but the schools are expected to be ready on time.
Students in Pre-K and in the special needs program kicked off the staggered schedule return for the district. Dr. Gonsoulin told board members during Thursday’s meeting that leaders are doing “health walks” at schools this week to review safety procedures for in-person learning.
“See how that’s working. Directional signs, cafeteria plans,” said Dr. Gonsoulin. "We have it in writing. We want to see how it’s being conducted.”
Dr. Gonsoulin said that he has spoken with staff at Rudd Middle School and will release more information once he’s had a moment to meet with parents and students next Monday.
