Cleburne County, Etowah County, Trussville City school named National Blue Ribbon schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five Alabama schools were named as part of the National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today recognized 367 schools for 2020.
The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said Secretary DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students' needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
The five Alabama schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools today are:
- Madison City Schools System – Bob Jones High School
- Cleburne County Schools System - Cleburne County Elementary School
- Trussville City Schools System – Hewitt-Trussville High School
- Etowah County Schools System – John S. Jones Elementary School
- Huntsville City Schools System – New Century Technology High School
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on November 12 and 13.
