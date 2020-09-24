Alabama Power business office lobbies are reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power plans to return to standard business operations for customers, including walk-in service starting Sept. 28.
“Customers who visit their local business office will see new safety updates and precautions installed to protect the well-being of them and our employees,” said Jonathan Porter, Alabama Power’s senior vice president of Customer Operations. “We have been thoughtful and detailed in our plans to provide the safest and best experience for our customers.”
Alabama Power has included signs and safety measures to ensure CDC guidelines are followed as lobbies reopen, such as:
- Floor signs in Alabama Power business office lobbies will help customers observe proper social distancing. (Alabama Power) Placing directional and informational signs to encourage social distancing and safe habits.
- Aggressively sanitizing service desks with increased cleaning of offices and high-contact areas.
- Installing barriers between Customer Service Representative workstations. Additional furniture was installed to encourage social distance from service desks.
- Limiting the number of customers in the lobbies.
- Offering contactless payment options.
- Identifying entry and exit points to monitor the flow of traffic.
- Ensuring employees have proper personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.
- Providing hand sanitizing stations.
- Requiring customers to wear facial coverings.
Alabama Power Appliance Centers in business offices also will be available for customers.
Customers who prefer to transact business with Alabama Power through the company’s digital options or by phone can visit AlabamaPower.com/MyPayment, use its automated system at 1-800-245-2244, or pay through Bill Matrix at 1-800-835-2702. Another option is visiting one of the many Authorized Payment Locations, including grocery stores, drug stores and banks, where bills can be paid with cash. Customers can find a convenient location at AlabamaPower.com/PayinPerson.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.