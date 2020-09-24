Absolutely Alabama wins award from North Alabama tourism group

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congratulations to our Absolutely Alabama crew who was recognized at an awards banquet in Gadsden Thursday.
The Alabama Mountain Lakes Association is meeting this week in Gadsden and held their Peak Awards.
The Chairman’s Award went to Fred Hunter, whose Absolutely Alabama stories here on WBRC FOX6 are credited with bringing in tourism to North Alabama.
While accepting the award, Fred was recognized for getting Alabamians out of their homes to explore their own backyard.
“Broadcasting out of WBRC in Birmingham, when you see him in your area you’ll be sure to see many of his viewers visiting in the following days,” Randy Paul of AMLA said as he presented the award to Fred Hunter.
Fred’s longtime videographer Mike Tucker was also present at Thursday’s ceremony.
The Alabama Mountain Lakes Association represents 16 North Alabama counties and promotes tourism in those counties.
Many of the people at the ceremony previously had some type of connection with an Absolutely Alabama story right down to the entertainment and even the caterers.
