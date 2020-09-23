WBRC FOX6 News, other Birmingham stations unite to support United Way of Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham television and radio stations are uniting as one voice to support and raise money for the United Way of Central Alabama.
The United Way of Central Alabama serves Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, Blount, St. Clair, and Chilton counties by providing solutions for the most critical needs in the community.
This is a first of its kind event/partnership for the Birmingham market with the media outlets United for United Way to encourage viewers and listeners to support United Way of Central Alabama’s call to GIVE, ADVOCATE and VOLUNTEER.
United for United Way participating television stations are WBRC FOX 6 News; WVTM 13; ABC 33/40, CW21, My 68 and WIAT CBS 42. They will be joined in this first ever awareness and fundraising event by Birmingham local radio companies to include the: (9) Summit Media’s stations, John Walker, President; (6) Cumulus Media’s Birmingham market stations, Bill Gentry Market Manager; and the (16) iHeartMedia radio stations serving Central Alabama, Tom Hanrahan, Market Manager.
Each station will produce and air interviews that are focused on the nonprofit agencies in United Way of Central Alabama’s network and how those organizations represent a social services safety net for Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, Blount and St. Clair counties.
The 2020 United Way campaign messaging is focused on the immediate response and ongoing recovery efforts to the pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.
Basic Needs – Food, shelter, utility assistance Mental Health – Depression, substance abuse, domestic violence, child abuse Workforce Supports – Childcare, job training, transportation
“The United Way is an organization that has a special place in our hearts at WBRC FOX6 News. This wonderful group provides so much to our community by supporting organizations across Alabama that help people in need, and WBRC is proud to support and partner with them and our fellow local broadcasters on this special fund raising and awareness drive,” said WBRC FOX6 News Vice President and General Manager Collin R. Gaston.
United Way provided this statement: United Way is built to respond to disasters. We know what to do. We know who needs help. We know how to help. Closing the gap between the needs and resources to meet those needs is the biggest challenge. For example, we are serving more people than ever and still have unmet needs; The nonprofit safety net is stretched, and some nonprofits could be at risk of closing.
Viewers and listeners are able to donate online at www.uwca.org/united or by texting United to 62644.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.