UAB infectious diseases doctor supports safe Halloween, even trick-or-treating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A UAB infectious diseases doctor reacted Wednesday to CDC recommendations that kids and parents should avoid Halloween door to door trick-or-treating.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo doesn’t necessarily agree with the recommendations. Marrazzo said she understands the concerns about the spread of the infectious disease and how there needs to be special care not to put kids at risk, but she believes we can still have a Halloween.
Dr. Marrazzo says parents can take precautions.
- Make sure trick or treaters socially distance while out.
- She still recommends wearing a face covering not relying just on a Halloween mask.
- People can put out candy in a container.
- If you want to give out candy wear gloves and face masks.
Dr. Marrazzo said this has been a hard year for everyone and people have lost so much joy and lost opportunities to celebrate each other. Marrazzo said having a sense of normalcy by trick-or-treating is a way to enjoy life as long as people continue to take some safety precautions.
"You know I don’t think we can kill it all without suffering long term consequences. Especially because this is not going to be over any time soon. The point of my reaction was, let’s figure out how we can do Halloween safely,” Marrazzo said.
Marrazzo said if you are sick stay home. If you think you might have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus probably not a good thing to go out and spread it through the neighborhood.
Again, it will be on parents and guardians to make sure kids socially distance and keep those masks on.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.