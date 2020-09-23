2 Shelby County men charged with attempted murder

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Police arrested two Shelby County men in a shooting investigation.
Anfernee Jordan Brown, 25, of Calera is charged with Attempted Murder (13A-4-2). He is in the Shelby County Jail with a $300,000 bond.
Vontarious Dameko Brown, 24, of Wilton is charged with Attempted Murder (13A-4-2). He is in the Shelby County Jail with a $300,000 bond.
Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting that took place early Sunday morning that resulted in a young woman being seriously wounded and a young man losing his life.
The shooting happened at 415 Old Highway 31 in Alabaster.
Rigney said, “This investigation will take time to fully complete and will need the cooperation and support of the citizens of Alabaster to bring justice for these victims and their families” Rigney stated. "If anyone has information about this shooting please call and speak to a detective at 205-663-7401 or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 205-254-7777.
