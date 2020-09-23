SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was never "ready to pull plug” on football season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke to the media Wednesday afternoon about the upcoming SEC football season, which kicks off this Saturday.
Sankey said having patience helped them gather information so they could have an actual season.
“I would never say I was ready to pull the plug out of the wall if you would, but when you got into July, late July, early August, certainly the information around us and the decisions around us added to that anxiety and it made it really important to us to continue communicating the mantra of being patient, which was a wise piece of advice given to me," Sankey said.
Sankey said he tested negative for COVID-19, but will watch all the SEC games from his home office.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.