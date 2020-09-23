Resources still available for businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Experts say while some businesses are starting to get back to normal but for those still struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resources are still available to help.
“We’re encouraging business owners to not be shy. Do not feel inadequate,” Managing director of Saber Finance, Reginald Smith said.
The majority of resources still offered to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are low-fixed rate loans through the Small Business Administration.
“You can still apply for the economic injury disaster loan,” Smith advised.
The economic injury disaster loan, according to the SBA, provides economic relief to small businesses and non-profit organizations that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.
Even more resources are available for small businesses, categorized as small entities that make less than $100,000 per year and have fewer than five employees.
“Those entities really need to hone in on reaching out to the SBA micro-lenders, and the community development financial institutions in their area. Just simply because those entities are required to do business consulting for them at no cost,” Smith said.
For Birmingham businesses in need of more resources, visit the websites below:
