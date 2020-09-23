Police searching for missing Shelby Co. teen

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Reese Roberts is a white female, approximately 5-feet-tall and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Roberts was last seen in the Wilsonville area on Tuesday.
At this time, police say they have no reason to suspect that she is in imminent danger, or that there are suspicious circumstances involved in her disappearance.
Please contact Investigator Dixon at ddixon@shelbyso.com or call 205-670-6039 with any information about Roberts.
