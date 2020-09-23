Op-Ed: Stacy Column: Find your voice, but don’t lose your mind

Republicans are likely to be successful in confirming President Donald Trump’s nominee to the court. Plenty can go wrong for them, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is a master at procedure and confirming lifetime federal judges is his passion. One big factor is timing. Do you schedule the Senate floor vote before or after the election? Trump has said he wants it before, surely betting that it could benefit his reelection chances to score a big win and bring home some wandering swing state conservatives. He’s probably right about that, though I would also argue that losing a confirmation vote could demoralize conservatives and galvanize liberals. But Trump’s reelection is not the prevailing goal for McConnell. It’s to win the vote. Right now, Republicans hold 53 seats to the Democrats' 47, meaning they have three votes to spare before Vice President Mike Pence is called in to break a tie. Embattled Maine Sen. Susan Collins looks like she’s already a no. The other likely no at the moment is Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted against Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has at times been a thorn in Trump’s paw, but he has signalled that he is on board with confirming a conservative justice. That should mean Republicans have the votes to confirm, but you never know who could drop off as the pressure mounts. What kind of process would make senators comfortable enough to confirm? For those who are on the ballot this year, would delaying the vote until after the election secure their votes? These are the questions McConnell’s team is asking in the caucus right now, and the schedule and process will be dictated by whatever gives them the best chance at winning. That said, gaining another Supreme Court seat could spell longer term doom for the Republican Party, as some Democrats are threatening to expand the court and add two Democratic-leaning states to the Union if the election goes well for them, and I don’t think those are idle threats.