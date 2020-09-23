Johnson & Johnson launches final phase of its vaccine trial

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnson & Johnson has launched the final phase of its COVID-19 vaccine trail, and it has a feature some may find convenient.
Experts said one of the advantages of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, is that it may require just one dose instead of two, like some of its competitors.
The company is touting positive results from its first two clinical trials.
Based on those results, the Food and Drug Administration will now start enrolling 60,000 volunteers.
The phase three trial will compare the effectiveness of the vaccine with those of a placebo.
Experts said if a single-dose shot is approved, it could greatly increase efforts to stop the virus from spreading.
“And that’s always a convenience factor for the patient when we don’t have to receive a second dose of vaccine. But again in terms of effectiveness we go with the product recommendations and if a second dose is needed of a certain vaccine in order to have the most effective vaccine, then that’s what we need,” said District Medical Officer of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers.
Johnson & Johnson said the first batches of its COVID-19 vaccine could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021, if it’s proven to be safe and effective.
