Hoover City Schools releases updated COVID Data Tracker

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School leaders released updated information on how it’s tracking COVID data for the district.
The district created its own COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard with information on the number of students and teachers who have COVID and how many people are quarantined.
The latest numbers recorded Monday show 35 students and 4 employees with confirmed positive cases.
The data tracker also shows what community spread figures the district is using to make decisions about student schedules. The district recently switched to four days of in person learning for elementary school students. Leaders are also asking parents to decide if they want their student to stay in their current learning placement.
The deadline to switch from is September 30. To view the dashboard, click here.
