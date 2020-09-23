Food giveaway happening Wednesday in Pickens County

REFORM , Ala. (WBRC) - A ministry group is helping fight hunger in one West Alabama community on Wednesday.
A lot of families have been hit hard financially due to the COVID-19 health pandemic, which is why Harvest Outreach Ministries is hosting a food giveaway today in Pickens County.
The group is teaming up with the West Alabama Food Bank to distribute food to those who are hungry and can’t afford to pay for it. It’s from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Fred’s store parking lot in Reform. Food will be handed out to people on a first come, first serve basis, so get there early.
Harvest Outreach Ministries has already given away thousands of meals to families since the spring. Most recently they hosted a food giveaway in Aliceville. Pastor Hugh Spencer wants to keep these food drives going for those struggling during this hard time.
You can donate to Harvest Outreach Ministries via cash app $harvestoutreachal if you’d like to help in their fighting hunger efforts. Contact information is 205-239-2990.
