First Alert for rain moving in Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with slightly warmer temperatures. Most locations are in the low to mid 60s with some spots in northeast Alabama in the 50s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing plenty of cloud cover across our state as the remnants of Tropical Depression Beta moves into Louisiana. Most of the rain remains to our west in parts of east Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. We are seeing some spotty showers across west Alabama this morning, but most of east Alabama is staying dry. We will likely stay mostly cloudy today with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. East winds will continue at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers this afternoon. Best chance for rain will likely occur in far north Alabama and into parts of west Alabama. The bulk of the rain will likely move into our area after 8 p.m. and should continue into tomorrow.