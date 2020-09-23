First Alert for rain moving in Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with slightly warmer temperatures. Most locations are in the low to mid 60s with some spots in northeast Alabama in the 50s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing plenty of cloud cover across our state as the remnants of Tropical Depression Beta moves into Louisiana. Most of the rain remains to our west in parts of east Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. We are seeing some spotty showers across west Alabama this morning, but most of east Alabama is staying dry. We will likely stay mostly cloudy today with high temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. East winds will continue at 5-10 mph. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers this afternoon. Best chance for rain will likely occur in far north Alabama and into parts of west Alabama. The bulk of the rain will likely move into our area after 8 p.m. and should continue into tomorrow.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the increasing rain chances and the low threat for severe storms tomorrow. We will likely see plenty of moisture move into Central Alabama Thursday. It will be a good idea to grab an umbrella tomorrow. Plan to see off and on showers throughout the day with the heaviest rainfall setting up in parts of North Alabama. By Thursday evening, we could see a small push of slightly unstable air and some wind dynamics that could produce a low-end threat for a few strong or severe storms. Best time to see a strong storm or two could occur between 2-10 p.m. Main threat will be gusty winds and an isolated tornado. I think the greatest potential to see this low-end threat will likely occur along and south of I-20. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 70s tomorrow.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: I think the highest rainfall totals could occur north of I-20/59 tomorrow with totals around 2-3 inches. Areas to the south will likely see lower rainfall totals around an inch or less. There’s a low-end threat for potential flash flooding for areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Lamar, Fayette, and Walker Counties tomorrow. We will monitor the potential over the next 24 hours, and keep you updated on social media, the WBRC First Alert app, and on television.
SCATTERED STORMS POSSIBLE INTO THE WEEKEND: The latest model runs are showing lower rain chances as we head into the weekend. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for rain Friday and Saturday with the best chance to see storms in east Alabama. Temperatures are expected to trend warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows are expected to drop in the mid to upper 60s. Humidity levels will remain fairly high this weekend. It won’t feel as refreshing and dry compared to what we have experienced over the past couple of days. Sunday is shaping up to be mostly dry with only a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
FIRST ALERT FOR COOLER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: Models continue to show a strong cold front that could move through our area next Tuesday. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely stay in the mid 80s. By Wednesday, high temperatures could stay in the lower 70s with morning temperatures dipping into the 40s and 50s. Second half of next week could shape up chilly if it holds true!
TROPICAL UPDATE: For the first time in weeks, the Atlantic is fairly quiet. Paulette and Teddy have both lost tropical characteristics. Beta is no longer considered a tropical depression or storm. The rest of the Atlantic is quiet with no areas of concern for the next five days. I hope this continues for the rest of the season, but I’m sure it won’t. We will celebrate the small victories while we have it!
