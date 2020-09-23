Financially troubled Oxford EMS to close, be replaced by new ambulance service

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - After more than a year of financial difficulties, Oxford EMS will discontinue service at the end of the month and be replaced the next day by a new ambulance service.
It comes after EMS workers requested a $1.5 million loan from the city council plus an extra stipend of $100,000 per month.
“We’ve already given them $200,000 over the last two months,” City Council President Chris Spurlin said. “I don’t think we can justify throwing that kind of money down that hole.”
EMS employees have told the council Oxford EMS had financial difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but also because it was saddled with old debt. They told the council previously they were just starting to climb out from under the debt issues when the pandemic hit.
The Oxford City Council established a health care authority for the city in August, and at a specially called meeting September 1, appointed members to the authority and allocated $100,000 for the authority to do its work.
Spurlin says the authority will create a new ambulance service for the city and will likely be open to hiring displaced workers from Oxford to work for the new service.
