Experts warn some KN95 masks aren’t safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study shows up to 70% of KN95 masks imported from China do not meet filtration standards.
Many hospitals across the country bought hundreds of thousands of this type of mask because of a shortage of the more reliable N95 masks.
The FDA had released some emergency use authorization of some KN95 masks back in the spring, but the agency has since pulled back on some of that usage.
UAB leaders said there may be instances where KN95 masks would be appropriate, but they went in a different direction, looking for ways to preserve and stockpile the N95 respirators they already had.
“We knew in January,” Kowalczyk said.
“We found reports coming out of China that there was going to be a marked slowdown, and in addition to that, the virus was really picking up in China. So, actually we sequestered that inventory in January,” Kowalczyk explained.
UAB leaders said they have also found ways to reuse and sterilize N95 respirators and have also invented other forms of PPE.
They said if you have KN95 masks at home, you’ll want to make sure they’ve been approved by the FDA before you use them.
