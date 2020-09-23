Birmingham businesses severely damaged in early-morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A building housing several businesses faces extensive damage after a fire early Wednesday morning.
The fire happened in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue West. The Mahogany Social Bar & Lounge has been identified as one of the businesses impacted and Dondees Hair Salon is also in the building, though firefighters say it was the least damaged.
We are told the worse damage is in the back of the building.
There were not any people inside and no injuries have been reported.
