Behind the Front: Mike’s Weather Page

This week on Behind the Front, J-P Dice talks with Mike Boylan of Mike’s Weather Page.
Mike has a weather page of over 1 million followers that specializing in the topics with a cult following. J-P learns how Mike turned his passion for weather into a social media success.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.