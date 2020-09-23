Athletic director proud of Birmingham City Schools effort to test students for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 tests for Birmingham City School athletes have been made possible thanks to a partnership with BCS and UAB, and with the availability of CARES Act funds.
Anyone participating in fall sports -- from cheerleaders to band members and football players -- will be eligible to get a nasal swab test.
“We are trying to do everything in our power to help the community in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” said Henry Pope, BCS director of athletics.
Testing isn’t mandatory; students can ask for a test and then they’ll be conducted on certain dates at respective schools.
“It makes it an easy process for our athletes, doing testing at feeder high schools,” said Pope.
Should a student test positive, only the student and parent will be directly notified.
“We are depending on the parent to contact the principal and inform them of what’s going on, and then we begin immediate quarantine,” he added.
At that point, school nurses will begin contact tracing protocol for those exposed to the positive student.
The program launches on Monday and parents will receive information on how to ask for a test.
