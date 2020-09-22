State continues work on school COVID data tracker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health and Education leaders are continuing to work to make COVID school numbers available to the public. Leaders met late last week and continue to meet to compile that data.
“Most important issue is making sure people have what they need to have in order to make decisions and ensure the public feels safe," said Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH.
That’s why both state education and health leaders decided to release COVID school data. But when we will get it is still up in the air.
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey announced earlier this month plans to release positive COVID student cases for each school on a weekly basis. The state’s top pediatrician says efforts to do that are underway, but it’s complicated because they don’t want COVID numbers to identify people, especially for smaller districts.
Pediatrician Dr. Karen Landers says the goal is to present the information on a dashboard like what the state uses now, but there are ongoing conversations about the extent of data that will be released. For example, will it also include teacher cases and will it show a COVID percent positivity rates for districts.
“Looking at how the data needs to be reported. Do it in a manner that protects confidentiality and privacy. Presented in a manner that’s appropriate and consistent,” said Dr. Landers.
Dr. Landers says it’s still working to collect all the data that would go into the system to ensure the numbers reported are accurately.
