St. Clair County is latest victim of cyberattack

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Commission Chairman Paul Manning said the county is a victim of a cyberattack, but no data has left the system.
Manning said on September 21, 2020, around 7:00 p.m., St. Clair County was the target of the cyberattack.
The county immediately began taking actions to mitigate and remediate any hardware or software which may have been compromised.
Crews will work over the next few days to protect the system. As of now no data has been allowed to leave the County system.
Manning credited preparedness by the St. Clair County information technology department.
The attack will cause some inconveniences for the general public over the upcoming days, but county leaders and its professionals are working closely with cyber-security specialists to restore the county to a fully functioning environment.
Manning said no demand has been received and none will be entertained. St. Clair County will work with all applicable law enforcement agencies to find the criminals responsible for the attack
County leaders will also share any findings and discoveries to help other local governments, etc. in defense of future attacks.
Manning said, “We ask for and appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this process.”
