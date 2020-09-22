Robotic pets used to help prevent social isolation for senior citizens in West Alabama

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A special program in West Alabama for seniors who are at risk for the negative effects of social isolation.
With a grant funded by the Alabama Department of Senior Services, the West Alabama Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has purchased 40 robotic pets to help reduce risks of social isolation.
The agency has already given out 28 pets.
The use of robotic pets can brighten the days of those who may go all day without human interaction. The robotic pets can interact with their owner through touch and voice activation.
Contact the ADRC at the West Alabama AAA at 205-333-2990 for more information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.