No. 9 Auburn ready for season opener vs. No. 20 Kentucky

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn held his weekly game day presser Tuesday to preview the Kentucky Wildcats.
“It’s been a long time coming to get to this point. We’re playing a really good Kentucky Wildcat team. When you look at them offensively, last year they were one of the best rushing teams in all of college football. To be able to do that in this league says a lot. They have four returning starters up front that I think are very talented. It’s really a strength of their team. Defensively, I’m very impressed. They’ve got most of their guys back on defense. They’re very well coached,” Malzahn said.
Auburn opens the season at home for its 10-game conference-only schedule, something Malzahn believes is an advantage.
“When the schedule first came out, the first thing that stood out to me is we actually were at home the very first game, which I think is important with all this new normal. We are really looking for that to be an advantage for us. When it’s a regular game day and we’ve got 90,000 fans, there’s no better place in all of college football as far as atmosphere than here. The fact that the majority of our fans are going to be students – our student section is always one of the best, if not the best in the country and I know they’re going to have their A-game and they’ll be loud as possible to help us win. That, along with getting crowd noise piped in, I think it’s going to be a pretty good atmosphere that’s pretty loud," Malzahn said.
Kentucky and Auburn kickoff Saturday inside Jordan-Hare Stadium at 11 a.m.
