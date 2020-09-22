New expanded outdoor dining for Tuscaloosa restaurants

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New and expanded outdoor dining may include an expanded alcohol-licensed premise in Tuscaloosa.
The City has created a special permitting process to allow restaurants to temporarily expand their business into public or privately-owned outdoor spaces such as parking areas.
The Temporary Expanded Dining program will allow local restaurants to increase dining capacity while following the guidelines for social distancing.
For eligible restaurants, this may also include an expanded alcohol-licensed premise. Establishments with only an Alabama ABC lounge license are not eligible for this program.
The application process for this special permit opens on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Approved restaurants will be issued a temporary permit valid from Oct. 1 until Dec. 13 unless restaurant occupancy restrictions are removed or the program is canceled.
Restaurant owners should visit Tuscaloosa.com/ExpandedDining to access the full policy, FAQs, and the application.
