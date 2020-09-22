Jacksonville High School game canceled Friday over COVID-19 case

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville High School Virtual Academy student, who is a varsity football player, tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, and other players were identified as close contacts.
To maintain the safety of the student-athletes, Jacksonville High School’s game with Piedmont High School on September 25 and the game with Handley High School on October 2 have been canceled.
Jacksonville High School has taken all contact tracing steps outlined by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, Alabama State Department of Education, and the Alabama Department of Public Health. The parents of all players identified as close contacts have been notified.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.