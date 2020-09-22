How to donate to help those hurt by Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Our friends in Baldwin County and Mobile County are hurting from the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Sally.
Groups across the state, including the Governor’s Office, are hosting supply drives to raise money and donations for those in need.
AT&T announced Tuesday they have given $100,000 to Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.
The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank, on Monday announced a series of grants totaling $150,000 for organizations providing disaster relief in areas impacted by Sally.
Here are ways you can help:
- United Way of Southwest Alabama: The Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama and Feeding the Gulf Coast. Both are partner agencies of United Way of Southwest Alabama.
- United Way of Baldwin County: Hurricane Sally Disaster Relief Fund. The fund is designed to support immediate and long-term recovery, fulfilling unmet needs of Baldwin County residents impacted by Sally.
- United Way of West Florida: United Way of West Florida serves Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and has recovery updates available at this link.
The City of Birmingham is hosting a supply drive at Boutwell Auditorium from Tuesday, Sept. 22 to Thursday, Sept. 24 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
Starting Tuesday, September 22 through this Friday, September 25, Calhoun County EMA, alongside other organizations in Calhoun County, are coordinating a joint relief drive for hurricane survivors in Baldwin County, Alabama.
- Oxford Fire Station 1- 70 East 6th St Oxford, AL – 8 AM to 8PM
- Anniston Fire Station 1- 225 E 17th St Anniston, AL – 8AM to 8PM
- Anniston Fire Station 3- 5400 McClellan Blvd Anniston, AL – 8 AM to 8 PM
- Jacksonville Public Safety Complex- 911 Public Safety Drive SW, Jacksonville, AL – 8AM to 8 PM
- Piedmont Fire Dept- 312 North Center Ave, Piedmont, AL – 8 AM to 8 PM
- Driver’s Choice - 916 S. Quintard Ave Anniston, AL – 8 AM to 4:30 PM
- Calhoun County Administration Building - 1702 Noble St Anniston, AL – 8 AM to 4:30 PM
Items: 1) Tarps 2) Assorted dry goods 3) Toiletries 4) Trash bags 5) Cleaning supplies NO CLOTHES WILL BE ACCEPTED
