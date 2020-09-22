Hoover City School parents react to Day 1 of new learning schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City School elementary students started the new in-person learning schedule. Students switched from two days a week of in person learning to four.
The McGlothin kids had smiles from ear to ear at the end of their first day of the new learning schedule. They were excited because they’ll have more time in school with their friends and teachers.
“I offered to bring them to school this morning and they decided to see some friends on the bus," said mom Gini McGlothin.
Gini says the family had hoped the district would offer more days of in-person learning and felt confident the district was responding appropriately to keep students safe and that students were adhering to safety rules.
“His teacher says she doesn’t have a problem with masks. I think they understand those are the things that have to be done if they want to be in school and they so desperately want to be in school,” McGlothin.
“I’m excited that she’s getting everything we got as our kindergarten experience - learning how to read, learning how to be a friend," said parent Reese Jones.
Jones says she was fine with the staggered schedule for her kindergartner Charli. But she is also excited about what more days of in-person learning means as Charli starts her school experience. As a physician and wife of an educator, Jones says she understands the risks of COVID, but is confident in her child’s leaders.
“As long as we’re following guidelines of what the professionals say," said Jones.
School leaders say they expect to release more information to parents Tuesday with an outline of what COVID data tracking methodology the district is using to make decisions about schedules.
