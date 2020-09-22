The Flying Biscuit: Pumpkin pancake and praline sauce

INGREDIENTS FOR PANCAKES

1 ½ cups Pancake Mix

1 cup Cold Water (or milk)

2 tablespoon Unsalted butter – melted and cooled

1 each large egg

½ cup Pumpkin Puree (canned pumpkin)

1 teaspoon Allspice (or Pumpkin Pie Spice)

½ teaspoon Ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon Vanilla extract

INSTRUCTIONS

In a medium bowl, add the pancake mix, salt, allspice and cinnamon. Add the egg, pumpkin puree, water and vanilla. Mix well but don’t overmix. Add cooled butter and stir in.

INGREDIENTS FOR PRALINE SAUCE

½ cups pecans, roasted

20 each marshmallow, large

¼ cup butter, quartered

1 cup brown sugar, packed

¼ cup maple syrup

1 Pinch kosher salt

1 Cup evaporated milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

INSTURCTIONS

Toast pecans in oven until lightly brown and fragrant. Set aside to cool.

Melt butter in medium pan. Add brown sugar, maple syrup and marshmallows and bring to a boil SLOWLY.

(DO NOT RUSH OR YOU WILL BURN AND HAVE TO START OVER)

Boil for 1 minute and cool for 5 minutes. Stir in evaporated milk, vanilla, and pecans.

Storage: Cool and keep refrigerated. Serve at room temperature or slightly warm.

