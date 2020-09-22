First Alert for increasing clouds today; Rain chances increase tomorrow and Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! Today is the first official day of fall. It definitely feels like it too! You might need to grab a light jacket if you step outside this morning. Most locations are in the 50s with some spots even in the upper 40s and lower 50s to the north. We are seeing clouds move in ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. It made landfall overnight and now has winds up to 40 mph. It is forecast to move off to the northeast and could briefly emerge back into the Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning. It will remain weak as a tropical depression as it moves into parts of Louisiana. As Beta inches closer to us, our clouds and rain chances will likely increase ahead of the system. For this afternoon, we will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will not be as breezy as yesterday with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. I’ll introduce a 20% chance for a few sprinkles or very light showers in west Alabama today, but most of us will remain dry thanks to the lower humidity still in places across Central Alabama.
FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED SHOWERS WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will trend a little warmer tomorrow morning with lows in the lower 60s. We can’t rule out a few stray showers during the morning hours mainly for parts of west Alabama. We will likely see plenty of cloud cover Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity levels are expected to increase across Central Alabama making it feel a little muggier. Rain chances could begin to move into west Alabama by Wednesday evening and overspread Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday. You will likely need an umbrella if you live west of I-65 tomorrow.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the likelihood of seeing rain on Thursday. Rain chances increase to 70-80%. Tropical moisture from the remnants of Beta are expected to move across the northern half of Alabama giving us rounds of showers. We could see some pockets of heavy rain at times Thursday. I’ll introduce a small chance for isolated heavy rain and flash flooding across Central Alabama. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-3 inches with some spots seeing up to 4 inches of rainfall. Most of the rain will fall on Thursday, but rain chances will remain possible going into the weekend. I think the highest rainfall totals could occur along and north of I-20/59.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with warmer temperatures expected. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 80s with higher humidity levels. With more cloud cover and higher humidity, morning temperatures will also trend warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60s. If you aren’t a fan of the warm and muggier weather, models are hinting at another surge of cool and drier air moving into Central Alabama by the middle part of next week.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Besides Beta, we continue to watch Hurricane Teddy and now Tropical Storm Paulette. Paulette redeveloped in the northeast Atlantic after losing tropical characteristics over the past 3-5 days. It is near the Azores and will likely hold on as a tropical system for a few days before weakening. It will not have an impact on the United States. Teddy remains a hurricane with winds up to 100 mph continues to move north and away from Bermuda. It could produce a high rip current threat along the East Coast today and tomorrow. It is expected to produce tropical storm force winds near Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland in the next three days.
We are also watching an area of low pressure south of Florida that has a very low chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next three to five days. It will produce spotty showers and gusty winds across southwest Florida over the next few days.
