First Alert for increasing clouds today; Rain chances increase tomorrow and Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! Today is the first official day of fall. It definitely feels like it too! You might need to grab a light jacket if you step outside this morning. Most locations are in the 50s with some spots even in the upper 40s and lower 50s to the north. We are seeing clouds move in ahead of Tropical Storm Beta. It made landfall overnight and now has winds up to 40 mph. It is forecast to move off to the northeast and could briefly emerge back into the Gulf of Mexico by tomorrow morning. It will remain weak as a tropical depression as it moves into parts of Louisiana. As Beta inches closer to us, our clouds and rain chances will likely increase ahead of the system. For this afternoon, we will likely see a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. Winds will not be as breezy as yesterday with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. I’ll introduce a 20% chance for a few sprinkles or very light showers in west Alabama today, but most of us will remain dry thanks to the lower humidity still in places across Central Alabama.