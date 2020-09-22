Diaper drive to benefit Central Alabama mothers in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fifth Annual Diaper Drive hosted by The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at the JLB Building located at 2212 20th Ave. S.; Birmingham, AL 35223 from 8 to 10 a.m.
The event coincides with Diaper Need Awareness Week that runs from Sept. 21-27.
“The JLB provides diapers for our monthly Mommy Meet Ups and our annual community baby shower,” said Jennifer Miller, Co-Founder of Chocolate Milk Mommies. “Having an ample supply of diapers helps alleviate stress for our new mothers. Being able to distribute these diapers means an increase in participation in our events that promote health and nutrition for our community.”
Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s Diaper Drive is a drive-thru event. People who wish to donate do not have to get out of their cars; volunteers will remove the diapers from trunks or back seats.
This event will help stock the JLB Diaper Bank, which distributes thousands of diapers each month to 230 vetted organizations, such as Thrive Together, Family Reunification, Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Center, Bridge Ministries, UAB and Chocolate Milk Mommies. The JLB has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to store the diapers and vet the organizations that receive diapers through the JLB Diaper Bank.
“We rely on community support to tackle diaper shortages in our area,” said Karen Templeton, JLB Diaper Bank Chair. “One in three U.S. families report suffering from diaper need, and this need is critical in and around the Greater Birmingham Area – physically affecting infants and toddlers and mentally affecting parents and caregivers. It’s truly a public health issue and something that we can work together to address. We urge capable families throughout the Birmingham area to support this initiative and to provide diapers to women and children unable to purchase diapers themselves. Our organization has made it possible to have this drive held with proper COVID-19 safety precautions, and we thank everyone in advance for participating.”
Those who make a donation to the JLB Diaper Bank will be entered to win a Shop Save & Share card, a ticket to Market Noel, or a JLB gift shop gift card.
For more information on Diaper Need Awareness Week, the upcoming Diaper Drive or to learn more about the JLB Diaper Bank, click here.
