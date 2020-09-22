Diaper drive to benefit Central Alabama mothers in need

“We rely on community support to tackle diaper shortages in our area,” said Karen Templeton, JLB Diaper Bank Chair. “One in three U.S. families report suffering from diaper need, and this need is critical in and around the Greater Birmingham Area – physically affecting infants and toddlers and mentally affecting parents and caregivers. It’s truly a public health issue and something that we can work together to address. We urge capable families throughout the Birmingham area to support this initiative and to provide diapers to women and children unable to purchase diapers themselves. Our organization has made it possible to have this drive held with proper COVID-19 safety precautions, and we thank everyone in advance for participating.”