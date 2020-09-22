Construction begins Tuesday for new Tuscaloosa inclusive playground

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Several prominent community and city leaders have come together to celebrate a new special kind of park in the works in Tuscaloosa. Construction on a brand new all-inclusive playground in Tuscaloosa begins Tuesday at Sokol Park.
It’s special because it will provide more features for all kinds of children, with an emphasis on including those with special needs and disabilities. A wheelchair whirl, swings with accessible seats, outdoor musical instruments, picnic pavilion with accessible restrooms, poured rubber and turf surfacing all set to be included at the park.
The PARA Foundation hosted small ground-breaking ceremony at the site Monday to kick off construction. City and community leaders like Mayor Walt Maddox and Terry Saban with the Nick’s Kids Foundation took part in the ground breaking.
The total cost for this new all inclusive playground in Tuscaloosa is a more than $3 million project.
