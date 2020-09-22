Birmingham restaurants and bars concerned about colder weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cooler temperatures have been welcomed by many, but Birmingham restaurants who provide outside services are worried colder weather could further cut into their bottom line which has already taken a major hit from the coronavirus.
Some are barely hanging on financially. The restaurants have gone to outside service and curbside service has helped to bring in money, but colder weather they fear may drive those already few customers away.
WBRC has been following Queens Park in downtown Birmingham. It’s a bar. When COVID hit and shut the bar down, that took a big toll on its finances.
It’s open again and owner Laura Newman said it’s a day to day struggle. “It is about as well as expected. We have a really robust outdoor dining, or rather drinking set up, which I like and our guests love,” Newman said.
But her business has taken hits the last few weeks. The ABC Board mandate to stop curbside sales for alcohol and the continued 11 o’clock cut off of service has hurt. She believes colder weather may drive customers who enjoy that outdoor setting away.
“It’s going to really affect us. I would say about half of our customers or a little less sit outside seating area,” Newman said.
Newman said she has already discussed the possibility of bringing in heaters, but decided that would be cost prohibitive. "To actually heat our patio it will cost us a minimum of $250 a day and I’m not sure we can do that now,” Newman said.
Newman said so far, federal stimulus packages have not helped her business. Newman just hopes things turn around next year.
Newman is still hoping the ABC Board will repeal the 11 o’clock termination for the sale of alcohol. That means about five figures for her business. Newman said she and her husband have made drastic financial cuts to stay in business and in their personal lives to survive.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.