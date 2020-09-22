B’ham Best Buy stores holding job fairs for seasonal positions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Best Buy stores are hiring for seasonal positions.
Best Buy says it is looking to hire thousands of employees in their stores and distribution centers.
Starting later this week, each of their stores, including in Birmingham, will host a hiring fair for anyone interested in joining the team for the holiday season. These hiring fairs can include same-day interviews and on-the-spot job offers.
The company announced a couple of months ago that all employees, including new seasonal hires, will receive at least $15/hour in pay.
Best Buy also offers a flexible schedule, competitive wages and an employee discount.
To apply for a seasonal position, visit this link.
Each store will host the job fairs on Sept. 24-25 and Oct. 3-4 for seasonal positions from 12-7 p.m.
Those interested can apply online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandising inventory, car install technicians and more, as well as positions in distribution centers.
