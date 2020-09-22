Alabama Red Cross assisting on the coast for Hurricane Sally relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Red Cross has more than 90 volunteers helping clean up after Hurricane Sally. More than half are on the ground in the coast and the rest are virtual, according to spokesperson Annette Rowland.
Rowland said the focus is now on clean up and re-stocking fridges once the power became restored. She said crews are passing out hot and canned food along with cleaning supplies, like gloves and tarps.
She said crews are also driving around and marking down highly damaged areas, so they can come back the next day with supplies. As for how long recovery efforts may take, she said it’s hard to say.
“With anything like this," Rowland said. "Each community is different and each family is different. What could take Daphne a couple weeks could take Gulf Shores longer, so there really is no time frame. Each community is different, each family is different.”
Rowland said they don’t know exactly how long they will stay on the coast.
She said they plan be there as long as they are needed, which could potentially be weeks.
