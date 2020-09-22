Absentee voting underway in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The election is still more than a month away, but people are already casting votes for president and other elected offices. Absentee voting is underway and some people are voting in person.
Election officials said so far, absentee voting is going well. Registration is also underway as more and more voters are getting ready for the election on November 3.
At the Jefferson County Courthouse, you can see people lining up to cast an absentee vote in the Presidential election. People fill out an application, produce a photo ID, then vote.
Elroy Garrett and his wife were at the courthouse Tuesday to absentee vote. “I’m retired. I have time on my hands and I don’t want to get out in a large crowd,” Garrett said.
Garrett, who is 69 years old, doesn’t want to take any risks with COVID-19 in the November election.
Jefferson County Circuit Clerk Jackie Smith says a lot of people are taking advantage of voting or getting a mail-in absentee ballot. “Our mail out ballots have pretty much topped out at 10,000 so far and our walk-ins around 2,000,” Smith said.
Smith expects that number to grow as election day nears. She moved absentee voting to the fifth floor of the courthouse because the old office could not meet the demand.
Meanwhile, people are continuing to register for the upcoming election. The Jefferson County Board of Registrars Office has been busy for the last two weeks, but there has been one issue.
“The biggest thing we are trying to prevent is duplicates. If you are already registered and you get a notice on social media, you don’t need to register if you are already registered,” Barry Stephenson, Chairman of the Board of Registrars said.
Absentee balloting will continue until October 29. You can put on your application form that you are concerned about COVID.
Smith said there are fewer people voting absentee in person and they are taking social distancing steps, disinfecting the area, and providing masks, if needed.
