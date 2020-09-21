WBRC Sideline: Week 5 schedule

By WBRC Staff | September 21, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:01 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Pleasant Grove at Central-Clay Co.

Pell City at Calera

Mtn Brook at Thompson

Chelsea at Pelham

Hewitt at Huffman

Victory Christian at Fayetteville

Sylacauga at Childersburg

Shades Valley at Gardendale

Briarwood at Mortimer Jordan

Prattville at Hoover

Northridge at Gordo

Paul Bryant at Central-Tuscaloosa

Center Point at Anniston

Gadsden City at Oxford

Dora at Corner

