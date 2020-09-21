Tuscaloosa City Schools start in person classes Monday

If you’ve done a COVID- 19 check on you child before sending he or she to school and they develop symptoms later, while in class, school nurses have a plan they’ll follow. First the teacher will notify the school nurse, so he or she can put their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on in order to safely tend to your child. Then the child will be put in what they call, an isolation room until a parent comes to pick he or she up. School staff will also have plenty of cleaning supplies in the classrooms in order to constantly disinfect the desks.