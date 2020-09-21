Tuscaloosa City Schools start in person classes Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time since before Spring Break of this year, Tuscaloosa City School students will get to be taught in a classroom, this time using a staggered model approach. Mondays and Tuesdays the Green group students will go to school in person. Wednesdays and Thursdays Gray group students will go to school in person.
On the days students aren’t in school, they will participate in remote learning at home or wherever they have a supervised virtual school arrangement. High school students will use this same plan beginning next Monday on the 28th. Only middle and elementary school students start in person school this week.
When students walk into their school buildings they will notice social distancing stickers and signs everywhere and school staff wearing masks. There will also be hand sanitizer stations present throughout the schools. School staff ask that children bring their own water bottles since the water fountains will be closed.
If you’ve done a COVID- 19 check on you child before sending he or she to school and they develop symptoms later, while in class, school nurses have a plan they’ll follow. First the teacher will notify the school nurse, so he or she can put their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on in order to safely tend to your child. Then the child will be put in what they call, an isolation room until a parent comes to pick he or she up. School staff will also have plenty of cleaning supplies in the classrooms in order to constantly disinfect the desks.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.