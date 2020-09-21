Tuscaloosa City Schools looking to add touchless water fountains to school buildings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was the first day for in-person learning for more than half of the students in Tuscaloosa City Schools, but the district is still adding in extra measures.
TCS Public Relations Coordinator Lesley Bruinton said the district is working to add touchless water fountains to every building.
“Part of the reason we have turned off the more traditional water fountains is the amount of touching that is involved,” Bruinton said.
Bruinton said the district is asking parents to send students to school with plastic bottles, but is also planning to add dozens of touchless water fountains to each building.
“We wouldn’t just put in one, we need to put in multiple so that we do not have all the children trying to use one water fountain," Bruinton said.
She said the fountains are in high demand and on backorder.
“We have had community effort, ground swell of support, and some families in our community that have decided they want to step up and donate bottled waters to students," Bruinton said.
“I believe over 18 pallets of water," TSC Board Member Mathew Wilson said. "Over 18 pallets, so that is a lot of water. We are showing that we can come together, that we can do this, even though there is so much fear with kids going to school”
Bruinton said the district hopes to have the water fountains paid for by COVID-19 grant money from the state.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.