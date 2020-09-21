Some JEFCOED students return to the classroom

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Jefferson County school students returned to the classroom Monday.
Pre-k and some Exceptional Education students (self-contained) came back to school September 21 for in-person instruction. They begin on an A/B schedule.
The plan is for elementary school students to begin on September 28th, and secondary schools on October 5th.
The new schedules are for students who want to attend traditional school.
Remote learning will continue.
Here is the full schedule and more information - https://www.jefcoed.com/Page/4308
